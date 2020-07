River Vista Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving yoga parking 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar hot tub playground tennis court

Welcome home to River Vista Apartment Homes located in the prestigious West End of Richmond, Virginia. Conveniently situated between I-95 and I-295, we are just minutes from the University of Richmond, Richmond International Airport, downtown Richmond and we are located within the Henrico County School District. Our tranquil setting is just minutes from convenient shopping at Virginia Center Commons, fine dining and much more. With four floorplans options ranging from one, two and three-bedroom floorplans from which to choose, we are certain you will find a new home that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Our pet-friendly homes boast features like washers and dryers, upgraded cabinetry and countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios and balconies just to name a few. Give us a call or apply online today!