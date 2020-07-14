Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator recently renovated garbage disposal ice maker oven Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Located in Richmonds historic Shockoe Bottom, Raven Place offers the most spacious & satisfying residences in central Richmond. Once a warehouse & meatpacking plant, the building has since been fully converted to apartments & redesigned with a nod to its industrial past. With ample amenities, lobby renovation, & proximity to all of Richmonds diverse offerings, Raven Place flies above the flock. Spanning four floors, the units are all one- and two-bedroom apartments, perfect for students & young professionals who are looking for both comfort & convenience. With high ceilings, exposed brick walls, & open ductwork, residents enjoy a truly urban loft experience with authentic history & charm.