Richmond, VA
Raven Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Raven Place

1710 E Broad St · (757) 785-9793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1710 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219
Shockoe Bottom

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-303 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,104

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1-205 · Avail. now

$1,104

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 1-412 · Avail. now

$1,104

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-304 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,874

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Raven Place.

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in Richmonds historic Shockoe Bottom, Raven Place offers the most spacious & satisfying residences in central Richmond. Once a warehouse & meatpacking plant, the building has since been fully converted to apartments & redesigned with a nod to its industrial past. With ample amenities, lobby renovation, & proximity to all of Richmonds diverse offerings, Raven Place flies above the flock. Spanning four floors, the units are all one- and two-bedroom apartments, perfect for students & young professionals who are looking for both comfort & convenience. With high ceilings, exposed brick walls, & open ductwork, residents enjoy a truly urban loft experience with authentic history & charm.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 minimum, but may increase based on screening results
Move-in Fees: $199 administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: N/A
fee: N/A
limit: 2
rent: $35/month for 1 pet, $50/month for 2
restrictions: There are no breed or weight restrictions, but a temperament test with our preferred trainer may be required prior to approval for move-in.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Reserved parking: $50/month, Parking garage: $75-$100/month (based on location).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Raven Place have any available units?
Raven Place has 13 units available starting at $1,104 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Raven Place have?
Some of Raven Place's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Raven Place currently offering any rent specials?
Raven Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Raven Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Raven Place is pet friendly.
Does Raven Place offer parking?
Yes, Raven Place offers parking.
Does Raven Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Raven Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Raven Place have a pool?
No, Raven Place does not have a pool.
Does Raven Place have accessible units?
No, Raven Place does not have accessible units.
Does Raven Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Raven Place has units with dishwashers.
