Raven Place

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 minimum, but may increase based on screening results
Move-in Fees: $199 administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: N/A
fee: N/A
limit: 2
rent: $35/month for 1 pet, $50/month for 2
restrictions: There are no breed or weight restrictions, but a temperament test with our preferred trainer may be required prior to approval for move-in.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Reserved parking: $50/month, Parking garage: $75-$100/month (based on location).