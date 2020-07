Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to New Manchester Flats, where unconventional spaces collide with every amenity youd expect to find in a suburban community, creating an urban oasis in the midst of the Manchester Warehouse District. New Manchester Flats is your best pick for Manchester Richmond VA apartments.





Its space that is designed for living real, where each apartment is generously appointed with modern finishes, yet uniquely defined by its industrial past. Its a place where you can step out your door to the communitys central, private courtyard to take a dip in the swimming pool, grill out with friends and neighbors, or play with your dog in one of New Manchester Flats two gated dog parks.





And its home to 45 artist studios, making New Manchester Flats an ideal location to live or workor both.