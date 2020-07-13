Lucky Strike Lofts

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 per bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $400 per cat (one time fee)
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: $65/month. Other, assigned. Uncovered surface parking is available for $75 per month. Single Garage parking is available for $95 per month. Tandem parking is available for $140 per month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.