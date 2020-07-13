All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like Lucky Strike Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
Lucky Strike Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

Lucky Strike Lofts

Open Now until 6pm
2600 E Cary St · (757) 215-4364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Shockoe Bottom
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223
Shockoe Bottom

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2119 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 5110 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 3130 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4125 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 3129 · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 6107 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lucky Strike Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
accessible
bbq/grill
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to The Lucky Strike apartments for rent in Richmond, VA! Our intelligent lofts represent the pinnacle of River Lofts living. Here we've taken everything we've learned in our Tobacco Row development and upped the ante. The result is uncompromising quality, luxurious historical details, and a convenient location that makes for an effortless commute. Stop by today to tour our exciting community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 per bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $400 per cat (one time fee)
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: $65/month. Other, assigned. Uncovered surface parking is available for $75 per month. Single Garage parking is available for $95 per month. Tandem parking is available for $140 per month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lucky Strike Lofts have any available units?
Lucky Strike Lofts has 10 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Lucky Strike Lofts have?
Some of Lucky Strike Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lucky Strike Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Lucky Strike Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lucky Strike Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Lucky Strike Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Lucky Strike Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Lucky Strike Lofts offers parking.
Does Lucky Strike Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lucky Strike Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lucky Strike Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Lucky Strike Lofts has a pool.
Does Lucky Strike Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Lucky Strike Lofts has accessible units.
Does Lucky Strike Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lucky Strike Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lucky Strike Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

American Heritage
1001 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St
Richmond, VA 23219
Shockoe Center Apartments
1900 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way
Richmond, VA 23226
First National Apartments
823 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street
Richmond, VA 23220
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street
Richmond, VA 23231

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity