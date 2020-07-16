Amenities

SCHOOL HOUSE AT ARTISAN HILL-All INCLUSIVE!!! - Property Id: 277373



The historic Schoolhouse at Artisan Hill is now open, and all Artisan Hill tenants get free membership to the 3000 sf Fitness Longevity® gym, designed by fitness expert Sam Iannetta, with additional personal training available. Blue Atlas Restaurant, and Blue Atlas Market, both operated by acclaimed chefs Rachel Best and Ben Watters, will be opening this spring. Clayground, our ceramics lab that's opening soon, will offer on-site ceramics classes, team building sessions, and more. Upstairs, the 2800 sf art gallery will also be available for event rental.



Your rent also includes in-unit washer-dryers; free high speed internet, free DirecTV, valet trash service, and fenced surface parking



We'd love to set up an appointment to show you what we have to offer, and take you on a tour.

