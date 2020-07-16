All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:05 PM

Lofty

1000 Carlisle Avenue · (804) 944-6607
Location

1000 Carlisle Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
Fulton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
internet access
trash valet
SCHOOL HOUSE AT ARTISAN HILL-All INCLUSIVE!!! - Property Id: 277373

The historic Schoolhouse at Artisan Hill is now open, and all Artisan Hill tenants get free membership to the 3000 sf Fitness Longevity® gym, designed by fitness expert Sam Iannetta, with additional personal training available. Blue Atlas Restaurant, and Blue Atlas Market, both operated by acclaimed chefs Rachel Best and Ben Watters, will be opening this spring. Clayground, our ceramics lab that's opening soon, will offer on-site ceramics classes, team building sessions, and more. Upstairs, the 2800 sf art gallery will also be available for event rental.

Your rent also includes in-unit washer-dryers; free high speed internet, free DirecTV, valet trash service, and fenced surface parking

We'd love to set up an appointment to show you what we have to offer, and take you on a tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277373
Property Id 277373

(RLNE5883102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lofty have any available units?
Lofty has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofty have?
Some of Lofty's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofty currently offering any rent specials?
Lofty is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofty pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofty is pet friendly.
Does Lofty offer parking?
Yes, Lofty offers parking.
Does Lofty have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lofty offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofty have a pool?
No, Lofty does not have a pool.
Does Lofty have accessible units?
No, Lofty does not have accessible units.
Does Lofty have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lofty has units with dishwashers.
