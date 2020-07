Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly fire pit internet access

2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Richmond, VA, close to Richmond Airport, Downtown, I-295, I-64 and much more. Welcome to Laurel Pines, the Perfect Location to get away from it allyet right in the center of it all. Quiet 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartments. Enjoy our pool & fitness center. Most apartment homes are equipped with a washer/dryer connections. Bring your own, rent a set from us or take advantage of our on-site laundry facility. Welcome home to Laurel Pines.