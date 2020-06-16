Amenities
Haxall View(21st and Main st)1 month free* - Property Id: 123107
Haxall View, a stunning historical rehabilitation, was converted into a mixed-use building from a former cigar factory in the Edgeworth Tobacco warehouse complex.
Conveniently located at 2101 E. Main St, Haxall View is within walking distance of the James River, Richmond's Canal Walk, groceries, pharmacy, all your favorite brunch spots, and some of Richmond's finest dining and nightlife.
