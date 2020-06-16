All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like Haxall View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
Haxall View
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

Haxall View

2101 East Main Street · (804) 944-6607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Shockoe Bottom
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2101 East Main Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Shockoe Bottom

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
bocce court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
gym
internet access
Haxall View(21st and Main st)1 month free* - Property Id: 123107

Haxall View, a stunning historical rehabilitation, was converted into a mixed-use building from a former cigar factory in the Edgeworth Tobacco warehouse complex.

Conveniently located at 2101 E. Main St, Haxall View is within walking distance of the James River, Richmond's Canal Walk, groceries, pharmacy, all your favorite brunch spots, and some of Richmond's finest dining and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123107
Property Id 123107

(RLNE5819640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haxall View have any available units?
Haxall View has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Haxall View have?
Some of Haxall View's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haxall View currently offering any rent specials?
Haxall View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haxall View pet-friendly?
Yes, Haxall View is pet friendly.
Does Haxall View offer parking?
No, Haxall View does not offer parking.
Does Haxall View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haxall View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haxall View have a pool?
No, Haxall View does not have a pool.
Does Haxall View have accessible units?
No, Haxall View does not have accessible units.
Does Haxall View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haxall View has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Haxall View?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr
Richmond, VA 23235
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave
Richmond, VA 23221
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St
Richmond, VA 23225
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23220
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St
Richmond, VA 23224
2001 East
2001 E Broad St
Richmond, VA 23223
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr
Richmond, VA 23229

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity