Last updated December 10 2022 at 5:42 AM
Forest Square Apartments

(804) 902-2813
Swansboro West, Richmond · 3202 Midlothian Turnpike
52 Units
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
Location

3202 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23224
Swansboro West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3204H · Avail. Jan 10

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

$925
Unit 3204M · Avail. now

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

$925
Unit 3202A · Avail. Dec 15

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

$975
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Square Apartments.

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Granite counters
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
If you are looking for a great apartment home in Richmond, Virginia, look no further. Forest Square Apartments is located near everything you need and want, such as shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and just minutes to downtown Richmond. With close proximity to Forest Hill Park and James River Park, you can enjoy the outdoors without the hassle of a far commute. Our community offers you the convenience that you deserve.

Forest Square Apartments has comfortable and spacious floor plans for rent. Choose from our two bedroom apartment homes that come with an all-electric kitchen, central air and heating, mini blinds, and refrigerator. For your convenience, we have included some paid utilities. Feel free to bring your pet along as we know they are family too.

From the moment you arrive, you'll feel like you've come home. We provide community amenities that are second to none, and you can rest assured that our on-call and on-site maintenance team will take care of any needs that arise. Daily chores will be a breeze with our on-site laundry facility. Call us to schedule your tour today and come to see what makes Forest Square Apartments the best-kept secret in Richmond, VA.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Lease Length12 months
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income from all funding sources (before taxes)
UtilitiesSewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee$50 Per Applicant
DepositFirst Months Rent
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
fee
$300 per pet
limit
2
rent
$25 per pet
restrictions
Pets Welcome Upon Approval, No Aggressive breeds
Parking Details Open Surface Lot with Guest Parking.

Explore the Area

Grocery Stores
Save-A-Lot
0.6 mi
Super Fresh Supermarket
0.9 mi
Stella's Grocery
1.4 mi
Camden's Dogtown Market
1.7 mi
Food Lion
2.2 mi
Restaurants
WPA Bakery
0.3 mi
Emmanuel Restaurant
0.3 mi
Laura Lee's
0.3 mi
Crossroads Coffee & Ice Cream
0.4 mi
Domino's
0.6 mi
Public Transportation
Broad Rock & 33rd
0.5 mi
Broad Rock & 36th
0.6 mi
Broad Rock + 36th
0.6 mi
Broad Rock Blvd. at McGuire St.
0.7 mi
Belt Boulevard + Merry Oaks
0.8 mi
Airports
Richmond International Airport
7.0 mi
Chesterfield County Airport
7.4 mi
Christians Airport
11.8 mi
Hanover County Municipal Airport
13.2 mi
Mc Laughlin Seaplane Base
14.8 mi
Schools
3 /10
Swansboro Elementary School
Public
PK-5
274 Students
0.1 mi
3 /10
Patrick Henry School Of Science And Arts
Charter
K-5
327 Students
0.4 mi
1 /10
George Wythe High School
Public
9-12
1,180 Students
0.8 mi
1 /10
Richmond Career Education & Employment (Charter Sc
Charter
9-12
34 Students
0.8 mi
2 /10
Blackwell Elementary School
Public
PK-5
441 Students
1.4 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Forest Hill Park
0.4 mi
Carter Jones Park
0.4 mi
Fonticello Skate Park
0.5 mi
James River Park System Main Area
0.8 mi
Canoe Run Park
0.9 mi
Entertainment
Boys & Girls Club of Metro Richmond
0.7 mi
Richmond Public Library - Hull Street Branch
1.3 mi
Richmond Public Library - Westover Hills Branch
1.4 mi
The Veil - Forest Hill
1.4 mi
BOHO
1.4 mi
Pets
Phideaux Field
0.9 mi
Barker Field
2.1 mi
Fan Veterinary Clinic
3.1 mi
Poodle Parlor
3.1 mi
Cary Street Veterinary Hospital
3.1 mi
Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Square Apartments have any available units?

Forest Square Apartments has 3 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.

How much is rent in Richmond, VA?

For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.

What amenities does Forest Square Apartments have?

Some of Forest Square Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.

Is Forest Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?

Forest Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.

Is Forest Square Apartments pet-friendly?

Yes, Forest Square Apartments is pet friendly.

Does Forest Square Apartments offer parking?

Yes, Forest Square Apartments offers parking.

Does Forest Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?

Yes, Forest Square Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.

Does Forest Square Apartments have a pool?

No, Forest Square Apartments does not have a pool.

Does Forest Square Apartments have accessible units?

Yes, Forest Square Apartments has accessible units.

Does Forest Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?

Yes, Forest Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
