All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like Cutters Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
Cutters Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Cutters Ridge

2604 E Main St · (757) 301-5808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Shockoe Bottom
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2604 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223
Shockoe Bottom

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cutters Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
hot tub
media room
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Imagine coming home to a for-lease row home in Richmond's desirable Tobacco Row neighborhood. With a distinctive sense of arrival and timeless architectural details, in a stylish setting, a warm-hued red brick exterior, a rear-load garage, a balcony terrace, two bedrooms, a versatile lower level living space, three and a half baths and a floor plan designed to suit the way you want to live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 hold fee, $300 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. One free garage space and one free back area space included with each home. Additional parking may be purchased if approved by management and is located in other parking lots. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cutters Ridge have any available units?
Cutters Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Cutters Ridge have?
Some of Cutters Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cutters Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Cutters Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cutters Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Cutters Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Cutters Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Cutters Ridge offers parking.
Does Cutters Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cutters Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cutters Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Cutters Ridge has a pool.
Does Cutters Ridge have accessible units?
No, Cutters Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Cutters Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cutters Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cutters Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23220
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St
Richmond, VA 23224
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St
Richmond, VA 23224
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23220
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St
Richmond, VA 23219
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way
Richmond, VA 23226
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
The Nest
3113 West Marshall Street
Richmond, VA 23230

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity