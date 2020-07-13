Cutters Ridge

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 hold fee, $300 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. One free garage space and one free back area space included with each home. Additional parking may be purchased if approved by management and is located in other parking lots. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month