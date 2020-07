Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking internet access new construction cats allowed elevator garage 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage coffee bar game room guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Located in Richmonds Shockoe Bottom, this brand new community offers all the conveniences of downtown living. As a resident of Cedar Broad you will enjoy the modern comforts of contemporary living. Hang out with friends in the community wifi lounge or enjoy a cup of coffee in the cyber cafe. Get a quick workout in our 24-hour fitness center before going out on the town. At Cedar Broad, parking is not a problem, for the convenience of our residents, covered spaces are available. Enjoy the clubhouse with kitchen and conference room, great for group meetings or birthday parties. Escape the ordinary at Cedar Broad and take advantage of the easy city lifestyle you deserve.