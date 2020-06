Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking

2 BR / 2 BA Special opportunity to Lease In Old Manchester Lofts. Available Now! - Amazing two bedroom condominium in Manchester Lofts. Unit is on the third floor with elevator access. One off-street parking space in the lot. Huge living area opens up to the kitchen. Kitchen with a range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Laundry closet in the kitchen with stack laundry center. One bedroom with a full bathroom on the first level. Huge bedroom with a full bathroom on the second level. Living room has a two story window. Central air with a heat pump for heating. Access to amazing roof top deck which overlooks the downtown skyline. Common living space / club room shared with other residents on the main level of the building. Security access to the building. NO PETS! Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3802881)