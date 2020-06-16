805 W Cary St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking bike storage internet access

Move in ready!



Yes, Rover is allowed! We allow most dogs with some breed restrictions for a $195 one time fee and $19 monthly pet rent. Up to two dogs allowed.



805 West Cary Street is an excellent location for you to experience immediate access to Downtown, VCU and several nearby excellent Fan destinations! We designed this to be living quarters for anybody that wants to live downtown.



Elevating Richmonds urban lifestyle, 805W offers luxury one and two residences equipped with unrivaled quality and finishes. All homes have immaculate granite kitchens, hardwood floors, spacious closets and your own in unit washer and dryer. Many of the units include a private balcony and some have skylight balconies, where the window opens outward creating a roof balcony to maximize the space. The top level of the building also includes a community room where you can access an outside patio with impressive Downtown Richmond City Views.



We include internet in your rent. We have a limited of assigned parking spaces left for $145 a month. Bike storage available for free.



Call for your more information and let us help you find the perfect home at 805W!



(RLNE5058235)