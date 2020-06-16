All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

805 W Cary St

805 West Cary Street · (804) 307-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

805 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23220
VCU

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 bedroom · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bike storage
internet access
Move in ready!

Yes, Rover is allowed! We allow most dogs with some breed restrictions for a $195 one time fee and $19 monthly pet rent. Up to two dogs allowed.

805 West Cary Street is an excellent location for you to experience immediate access to Downtown, VCU and several nearby excellent Fan destinations! We designed this to be living quarters for anybody that wants to live downtown.

Elevating Richmonds urban lifestyle, 805W offers luxury one and two residences equipped with unrivaled quality and finishes. All homes have immaculate granite kitchens, hardwood floors, spacious closets and your own in unit washer and dryer. Many of the units include a private balcony and some have skylight balconies, where the window opens outward creating a roof balcony to maximize the space. The top level of the building also includes a community room where you can access an outside patio with impressive Downtown Richmond City Views.

We include internet in your rent. We have a limited of assigned parking spaces left for $145 a month. Bike storage available for free.

Call for your more information and let us help you find the perfect home at 805W!

(RLNE5058235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 805 W Cary St have any available units?
805 W Cary St has 2 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 W Cary St have?
Some of 805 W Cary St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 W Cary St currently offering any rent specials?
805 W Cary St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 W Cary St pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 W Cary St is pet friendly.
Does 805 W Cary St offer parking?
Yes, 805 W Cary St does offer parking.
Does 805 W Cary St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 W Cary St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 W Cary St have a pool?
No, 805 W Cary St does not have a pool.
Does 805 W Cary St have accessible units?
No, 805 W Cary St does not have accessible units.
Does 805 W Cary St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 W Cary St has units with dishwashers.

