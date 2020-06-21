Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7900 Marilea Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 BR Single Family Home in the heart of Stratford HIlls - MUST SEE! - Large, open style floor plan with finished basement and huge open yard in front and back. A fully-appointed kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, stove, and ice maker makes cooking and entertaining in your new home a breeze! This large single-family is the perfect place to call home! Be the first to apply! Call us today: (804) 937-0236.



Leasing Requirements:

Credit score of 625+

3X rental amount in verifiable income

No past evictions or landlord related judgments

Good reference from prior landlord

Dogs & Cats Welcome with $50/month Pet Rent per Pet



*$50 Lease Administrative Fee Due at Lease Signing*

