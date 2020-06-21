All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 7900 Marilea.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
7900 Marilea
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

7900 Marilea

7900 Marilea Road · (804) 424-1935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7900 Marilea Road, Richmond, VA 23225
Stratford Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7900 Marilea · Avail. Jul 15

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7900 Marilea Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 BR Single Family Home in the heart of Stratford HIlls - MUST SEE! - Large, open style floor plan with finished basement and huge open yard in front and back. A fully-appointed kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, stove, and ice maker makes cooking and entertaining in your new home a breeze! This large single-family is the perfect place to call home! Be the first to apply! Call us today: (804) 937-0236.

Leasing Requirements:
Credit score of 625+
3X rental amount in verifiable income
No past evictions or landlord related judgments
Good reference from prior landlord
Dogs & Cats Welcome with $50/month Pet Rent per Pet

*$50 Lease Administrative Fee Due at Lease Signing*
Call or Text to set up a showing, this home will not last!

(RLNE5848614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 Marilea have any available units?
7900 Marilea has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 7900 Marilea have?
Some of 7900 Marilea's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 Marilea currently offering any rent specials?
7900 Marilea isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 Marilea pet-friendly?
Yes, 7900 Marilea is pet friendly.
Does 7900 Marilea offer parking?
No, 7900 Marilea does not offer parking.
Does 7900 Marilea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7900 Marilea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 Marilea have a pool?
No, 7900 Marilea does not have a pool.
Does 7900 Marilea have accessible units?
No, 7900 Marilea does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 Marilea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7900 Marilea has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7900 Marilea?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23220
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd
Richmond, VA 23236
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive
Richmond, VA 23113
Cameron Kinney Lofts
2 S. 25th St
Richmond, VA 23223
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street
Richmond, VA 23220
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way
Richmond, VA 23234
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St
Richmond, VA 23223

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity