7900 Marilea Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 BR Single Family Home in the heart of Stratford HIlls - MUST SEE! - Large, open style floor plan with finished basement and huge open yard in front and back. A fully-appointed kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, stove, and ice maker makes cooking and entertaining in your new home a breeze! This large single-family is the perfect place to call home! Be the first to apply! Call us today: (804) 937-0236.
Leasing Requirements:
Credit score of 625+
3X rental amount in verifiable income
No past evictions or landlord related judgments
Good reference from prior landlord
Dogs & Cats Welcome with $50/month Pet Rent per Pet
*$50 Lease Administrative Fee Due at Lease Signing*
Call or Text to set up a showing, this home will not last!
(RLNE5848614)