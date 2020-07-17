Amenities
6532 Hanover Avenue Available 08/01/20 LOVELY RANCHER IN NEAR WEST END - *As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings.
*6532 Hanover Avenue in desirable Westhampton Heights
*Immaculate 1600 s.f., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom renovated Rancher
*Formal living room and dining room with crown molding
*Galley kitchen with all stainless appliances
*20x17 sunken family room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookcases/cabinets
*19x12 master bedroom with sitting area
*Beautiful wood floors throughout. Carpeting in master bedroom and family room
*Laundry room with washer/dryer and 2nd refrigerator.
*Energy efficient with new hot water heater, thermal pane and storm windows
*Central air conditioning, gas heat and multiple ceiling fans
*Recessed lighting, crown molding, blinds throughout, alarm system
*Ample storage, closets and pull down attic
*Vinyl siding, shutters, gutters and covered front stoop and columns
*Large fenced yard with new patio, and storage building
*Walk to Village Shopping Center, Martin's, restaurants, shopping, parks & more
*5 quick minutes to Museum/Fan District, U of R, Willow Lawn Shopping Center
*Available 8/1 for only $1795.00
*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)
*Cityscape Realty, RVA represents Landlord only
*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view more homes and Application Criteria
*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
*A $295.00 Lease Admin fee is due at lease signing
*EHO
