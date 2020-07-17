Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry

6532 Hanover Avenue Available 08/01/20 LOVELY RANCHER IN NEAR WEST END - *As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings.

*6532 Hanover Avenue in desirable Westhampton Heights

*Immaculate 1600 s.f., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom renovated Rancher

*Formal living room and dining room with crown molding

*Galley kitchen with all stainless appliances

*20x17 sunken family room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookcases/cabinets

*19x12 master bedroom with sitting area

*Beautiful wood floors throughout. Carpeting in master bedroom and family room

*Laundry room with washer/dryer and 2nd refrigerator.

*Energy efficient with new hot water heater, thermal pane and storm windows

*Central air conditioning, gas heat and multiple ceiling fans

*Recessed lighting, crown molding, blinds throughout, alarm system

*Ample storage, closets and pull down attic

*Vinyl siding, shutters, gutters and covered front stoop and columns

*Large fenced yard with new patio, and storage building

*Walk to Village Shopping Center, Martin's, restaurants, shopping, parks & more

*5 quick minutes to Museum/Fan District, U of R, Willow Lawn Shopping Center

*Available 8/1 for only $1795.00

*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)

*Cityscape Realty, RVA represents Landlord only

*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view more homes and Application Criteria

*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

*A $295.00 Lease Admin fee is due at lease signing

*EHO



(RLNE2404341)