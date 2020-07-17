All apartments in Richmond
6532 Hanover Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6532 Hanover Avenue

6532 Hanover Avenue · (804) 257-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6532 Hanover Avenue, Richmond, VA 23226
Three Chopt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6532 Hanover Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
6532 Hanover Avenue Available 08/01/20 LOVELY RANCHER IN NEAR WEST END - *As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings.
*6532 Hanover Avenue in desirable Westhampton Heights
*Immaculate 1600 s.f., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom renovated Rancher
*Formal living room and dining room with crown molding
*Galley kitchen with all stainless appliances
*20x17 sunken family room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookcases/cabinets
*19x12 master bedroom with sitting area
*Beautiful wood floors throughout. Carpeting in master bedroom and family room
*Laundry room with washer/dryer and 2nd refrigerator.
*Energy efficient with new hot water heater, thermal pane and storm windows
*Central air conditioning, gas heat and multiple ceiling fans
*Recessed lighting, crown molding, blinds throughout, alarm system
*Ample storage, closets and pull down attic
*Vinyl siding, shutters, gutters and covered front stoop and columns
*Large fenced yard with new patio, and storage building
*Walk to Village Shopping Center, Martin's, restaurants, shopping, parks & more
*5 quick minutes to Museum/Fan District, U of R, Willow Lawn Shopping Center
*Available 8/1 for only $1795.00
*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)
*Cityscape Realty, RVA represents Landlord only
*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view more homes and Application Criteria
*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
*A $295.00 Lease Admin fee is due at lease signing
*EHO

(RLNE2404341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 Hanover Avenue have any available units?
6532 Hanover Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 6532 Hanover Avenue have?
Some of 6532 Hanover Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 Hanover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6532 Hanover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 Hanover Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6532 Hanover Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 6532 Hanover Avenue offer parking?
No, 6532 Hanover Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6532 Hanover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6532 Hanover Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 Hanover Avenue have a pool?
No, 6532 Hanover Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6532 Hanover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6532 Hanover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 Hanover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6532 Hanover Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
