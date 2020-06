Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Stunningly Renovated House in Church Hill, with a Detached Studio Space - Property Is available now!

Wake up and walk to Sub Rosa Bakery in this stunning two bedroom house in Church Hill. The home has been amazingly kept over the years and is waiting for you to move in! The home has a beautiful front porch large back yard and a detached 300 SQF studio perfect for an office space or extra living space! Also has a large eat in kitchen with stainless steel gas appliances! The studio has its own electrical meter and heating and cooling source! You will not want to miss out on this beautiful historic home, contact Metro Properties at 804-225-8655 to schedule a tour! Property will be painted prior to tenants moving in.



**Tenants are Responsible for all Utilities



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4784713)