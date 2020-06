Amenities

parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

Wonderful 5th floor unit with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths .Formal living room and dinning room plus a cozy eat-in kitchen. Brand new C/A . Spectacular views and lovely light ! There is nothing like the Tuckahoe ! Ideal location .. Dont miss this one ! * This is a PET FREE community. All utilities (except internet/cable) are covered in your monthly rent! 1 parking space included.

