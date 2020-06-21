All apartments in Richmond
4718 Fitzhugh Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

4718 Fitzhugh Ave

4718 Fitzhugh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4718 Fitzhugh Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230
Monument Avenue Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1191 sqft,
3 bedroom with 1 bath rancher
storage shed and front porch
central air with oil heat
hardwood floors

mary munford elementary
albert hill middle
thomas jefferson high

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave have any available units?
4718 Fitzhugh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave have?
Some of 4718 Fitzhugh Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Is 4718 Fitzhugh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4718 Fitzhugh Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 Fitzhugh Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4718 Fitzhugh Ave is not pet friendly.
Does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave offer parking?
No, 4718 Fitzhugh Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4718 Fitzhugh Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave have a pool?
No, 4718 Fitzhugh Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave have accessible units?
No, 4718 Fitzhugh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4718 Fitzhugh Ave has units with dishwashers.

