Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4718 Fitzhugh Ave
4718 Fitzhugh Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4718 Fitzhugh Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230
Monument Avenue Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1191 sqft,
3 bedroom with 1 bath rancher
storage shed and front porch
central air with oil heat
hardwood floors
mary munford elementary
albert hill middle
thomas jefferson high
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave have any available units?
4718 Fitzhugh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richmond, VA
.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richmond Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave have?
Some of 4718 Fitzhugh Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4718 Fitzhugh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4718 Fitzhugh Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 Fitzhugh Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4718 Fitzhugh Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richmond
.
Does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave offer parking?
No, 4718 Fitzhugh Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4718 Fitzhugh Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave have a pool?
No, 4718 Fitzhugh Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave have accessible units?
No, 4718 Fitzhugh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 Fitzhugh Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4718 Fitzhugh Ave has units with dishwashers.
