Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

409 N Davis Ave.

409 North Davis Avenue · (804) 545-4457
Location

409 North Davis Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 409 N Davis · Avail. Aug 5

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1541 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
409 N Davis Available 08/05/20 DREAMY N DAVIS AVE APARTMENT! - This beautiful second floor unit is the perfect mix of old & new. This stunning apartment boasts historic charm while providing you with all of today's modern conveniences! The lovely apartment includes features like hardwood flooring that runs throughout the three large bedrooms & spacious living room, two large bathrooms with tile flooring, TONS of closet and storage space, updated eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, skylight, 3 decorative fireplaces, washer and dryer in-unit, private rear balcony, shared fully fenced beautifully landscaped back courtyard, and so much more! To top it all off this one is just minutes from VCU, Carytown, Main Street, The VMFA, and I-195, giving you easy access to the best parts of RVA! Don't wait, this great unit won't last long! Available 8/5/20. Check out this and our other great rental opportunities at www.GoRichmondRentals.com/vacancies.

(RLNE2384689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 N Davis Ave. have any available units?
409 N Davis Ave. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 N Davis Ave. have?
Some of 409 N Davis Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 N Davis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
409 N Davis Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 N Davis Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 N Davis Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 409 N Davis Ave. offer parking?
No, 409 N Davis Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 409 N Davis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 N Davis Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 N Davis Ave. have a pool?
No, 409 N Davis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 409 N Davis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 409 N Davis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 409 N Davis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 N Davis Ave. has units with dishwashers.
