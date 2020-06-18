All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
3405 Forest Hill Ave - A
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3405 Forest Hill Ave - A

3405 Forest Hill Avenue · (804) 355-5771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3405 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225
Woodland Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, located above Art/Antique Shop, close to Forest Hill Park. Features include kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, living room w/hardwood floors, stackable washer/dryer, central air. Water included in rent.
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, located above Art/Antique Shop, close to Forest Hill Park. Features include kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, living room w/hardwood floors, stackable washer/dryer, central air. Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A have any available units?
3405 Forest Hill Ave - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A have?
Some of 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Forest Hill Ave - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A offer parking?
No, 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A does not offer parking.
Does 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A have a pool?
No, 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A have accessible units?
No, 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3405 Forest Hill Ave - A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln
Richmond, VA 23223
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr
Richmond, VA 23235
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23220
The Square
406 Shafer St
Richmond, VA 23220
The Locks
311 S 11th St
Richmond, VA 23219
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity