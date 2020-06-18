3405 Forest Hill Ave - A

Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, located above Art/Antique Shop, close to Forest Hill Park. Features include kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, living room w/hardwood floors, stackable washer/dryer, central air. Water included in rent.
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, located above Art/Antique Shop, close to Forest Hill Park. Features include kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, living room w/hardwood floors, stackable washer/dryer, central air. Water included in rent.