Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY 6/4 @ 5:30-6PM

Bring $200 to reserve on the spot!



Please stop by the leasing office to apply 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA

Reserve this home with just $200 down



3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment

-BRAND NEW RENOVATION!

-huge bedrooms

-lots of closet space

-designated master bedrooms with attached full bath

-eat in kitchen

-stainless steel appliances

-washer and dryer included

-off street parking spaces included

-fenced in backyard

-living room

-central heat and air



Reserve a unit today with just $200 down



(RLNE5636675)