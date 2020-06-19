Amenities
2902 Idlewood Avenue 1 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom Apartment in Carytown**Available July 15, 2020 - This apartment located in the heart of Carytown making it close to shopping, interstates, downtown RVA, and more.
2 bedrooms
1 bath
Modern Kitchen floor & cabinets
Front Living room/den
Separate dining room, den, office etc
Balcony on front
Access from back
Off Street, permitted parking lot behind the building (first come first serve, and not designated parking)
Water & Trash are included in the rent
No Pets
No Smokers
TO APPLY ONLINE, PLEASE VISIT https://ltservices.us/forms/application/
LANDLORD CODE: 3163-RW
