2902 Idlewood Avenue-1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2902 Idlewood Avenue-1

2902 Idlewood Avenue · (888) 706-0170
Location

2902 Idlewood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221
Carytown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2902 Idlewood Avenue 1 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,065

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2902 Idlewood Avenue 1 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom Apartment in Carytown**Available July 15, 2020 - This apartment located in the heart of Carytown making it close to shopping, interstates, downtown RVA, and more.

2 bedrooms
1 bath

Modern Kitchen floor & cabinets
Front Living room/den
Separate dining room, den, office etc

Balcony on front
Access from back

Off Street, permitted parking lot behind the building (first come first serve, and not designated parking)

Water & Trash are included in the rent

No Pets
No Smokers

TO APPLY ONLINE, PLEASE VISIT https://ltservices.us/forms/application/
LANDLORD CODE: 3163-RW

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4507554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 have any available units?
2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 has a unit available for $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 pet-friendly?
No, 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 offer parking?
Yes, 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 does offer parking.
Does 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 have a pool?
No, 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 have accessible units?
No, 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2902 Idlewood Avenue-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
