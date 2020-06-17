2602 W Grace St #1

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated internet access range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Welcome to 2602 W. Grace St. in the heart of Richmond's historic Fan. Situated on the corner of W. Grace and N. Robinson, with an additional lot on the corner surrounded by mature oak trees, this grand home offers and spacious 3 BR apartment with over 1800 sq feet. Preserved behind the walls are original architectural details such as pocket doors and raised panel woodwork. Inside you will find original heart pine wood flooring. The downstairs unit offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, to include a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. During the renovation in 2001 new plumbing, electrical, and heating and cooling systems were installed, as well as sound control insulation. This is perfect for the working professional looking for something more than the typical apartment!