Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

2602 W Grace St #1

2602 West Grace Street · (804) 317-3333
Location

2602 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome to 2602 W. Grace St. in the heart of Richmond's historic Fan. Situated on the corner of W. Grace and N. Robinson, with an additional lot on the corner surrounded by mature oak trees, this grand home offers and spacious 3 BR apartment with over 1800 sq feet. Preserved behind the walls are original architectural details such as pocket doors and raised panel woodwork. Inside you will find original heart pine wood flooring. The downstairs unit offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, to include a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. During the renovation in 2001 new plumbing, electrical, and heating and cooling systems were installed, as well as sound control insulation. This is perfect for the working professional looking for something more than the typical apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 W Grace St #1 have any available units?
2602 W Grace St #1 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 W Grace St #1 have?
Some of 2602 W Grace St #1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 W Grace St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2602 W Grace St #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 W Grace St #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 W Grace St #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2602 W Grace St #1 offer parking?
No, 2602 W Grace St #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2602 W Grace St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 W Grace St #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 W Grace St #1 have a pool?
No, 2602 W Grace St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2602 W Grace St #1 have accessible units?
No, 2602 W Grace St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 W Grace St #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 W Grace St #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
