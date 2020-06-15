All apartments in Richmond
19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3

19 West Lock Lane · (804) 231-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 West Lock Lane, Richmond, VA 23226
Mary Munford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
19 W. Locke Lane Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Locke Lane Condo neighborhood. Kitchen appliances, White Cabinets, Hardwood floors Available now $1395 - Locke Lane Westhampton Neighborhood, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Hardwood Floors, Granite counter tops, Central Forced Air Heat/Cool. Spacious courtyard and community pool. Full size stackable washer/dryer and plenty of cupboards for storage. Ceiling fans, ample linen storage, Ceramic Tiled bath and glass enclosed shower.
Parking is easy and the neighbors are friendly, plus you are seconds away from Cary Town, Libbie and Grove and Willow Lawn. non smoking, no pets.
No in person shows for occupied units. Will start showing after 7/15/20.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5306830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 have any available units?
19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 have?
Some of 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 currently offering any rent specials?
19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 pet-friendly?
No, 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 offer parking?
Yes, 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 offers parking.
Does 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 have a pool?
Yes, 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 has a pool.
Does 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 have accessible units?
No, 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
