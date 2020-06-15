19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

19 W. Locke Lane Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Locke Lane Condo neighborhood. Kitchen appliances, White Cabinets, Hardwood floors Available now $1395 - Locke Lane Westhampton Neighborhood, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Hardwood Floors, Granite counter tops, Central Forced Air Heat/Cool. Spacious courtyard and community pool. Full size stackable washer/dryer and plenty of cupboards for storage. Ceiling fans, ample linen storage, Ceramic Tiled bath and glass enclosed shower.

Parking is easy and the neighbors are friendly, plus you are seconds away from Cary Town, Libbie and Grove and Willow Lawn. non smoking, no pets.

No in person shows for occupied units. Will start showing after 7/15/20.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5306830)