All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 19 S. Lombardy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
19 S. Lombardy Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

19 S. Lombardy Street

19 South Lombardy Street · (804) 358-7368 ext. 1102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
The Fan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19 South Lombardy Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19 S. Lombardy Street · Avail. Aug 5

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
19 S. Lombardy Street Available 08/05/20 3 BR / 1 BA Two Story home near Cary street - Pets Considered! Available August 5th! - Two story home near Cary Street. Within a block radius of numerous restaurants, shops and art galleries. Hardwood floors, Living room, Dining room, and kitchen downstairs with dishwasher. Three Bedrooms and one bath upstairs on second level. Front porch and nice side yard. Pets considered. Central air, washer and dryer. Hardwood floors in all rooms. New windows and Central Air. Gas Heat. Pets Considered! Available August 5th!

See More At RentinRichmond.com!

(RLNE2145335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 S. Lombardy Street have any available units?
19 S. Lombardy Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 S. Lombardy Street have?
Some of 19 S. Lombardy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 S. Lombardy Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 S. Lombardy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 S. Lombardy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 S. Lombardy Street is pet friendly.
Does 19 S. Lombardy Street offer parking?
No, 19 S. Lombardy Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 S. Lombardy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 S. Lombardy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 S. Lombardy Street have a pool?
No, 19 S. Lombardy Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 S. Lombardy Street have accessible units?
No, 19 S. Lombardy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 S. Lombardy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 S. Lombardy Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19 S. Lombardy Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr
Richmond, VA 23235
American Heritage
1001 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23220
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave
Richmond, VA 23226
Plant 1
403 Stockton St
Richmond, VA 23224
Landmark at 1700
1700 West Main Street
Richmond, VA 23220
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23223
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street
Richmond, VA 23220

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity