Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

19 S. Lombardy Street Available 08/05/20 3 BR / 1 BA Two Story home near Cary street - Pets Considered! Available August 5th! - Two story home near Cary Street. Within a block radius of numerous restaurants, shops and art galleries. Hardwood floors, Living room, Dining room, and kitchen downstairs with dishwasher. Three Bedrooms and one bath upstairs on second level. Front porch and nice side yard. Pets considered. Central air, washer and dryer. Hardwood floors in all rooms. New windows and Central Air. Gas Heat. Pets Considered! Available August 5th!



See More At RentinRichmond.com!



(RLNE2145335)