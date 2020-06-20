17 East Clay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great location in walking distance to MCV and close to VCU. Close to great restaurants, cafes, shopping and entertainment. Off-street parking on a private back lot. Historic 2 story brick home with welcoming front porch, hardwood floors, spacious 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, nice living room off the kitchen with pocket doors, new kitchen cabinets (not on pictures yet), gas cooking, being freshly painted now and more. Available 8/1/20. Schedule your showing now! Accepting application via the following link: https://snipesproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?print=1