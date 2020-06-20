All apartments in Richmond
17 East Clay Street

17 East Clay Street · (804) 240-1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 East Clay Street, Richmond, VA 23219
Jackson Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in walking distance to MCV and close to VCU. Close to great restaurants, cafes, shopping and entertainment. Off-street parking on a private back lot. Historic 2 story brick home with welcoming front porch, hardwood floors, spacious 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, nice living room off the kitchen with pocket doors, new kitchen cabinets (not on pictures yet), gas cooking, being freshly painted now and more. Available 8/1/20. Schedule your showing now! Accepting application via the following link: https://snipesproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?print=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 East Clay Street have any available units?
17 East Clay Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 East Clay Street have?
Some of 17 East Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 East Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 East Clay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 East Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 East Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 17 East Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 17 East Clay Street does offer parking.
Does 17 East Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 East Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 East Clay Street have a pool?
No, 17 East Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 East Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 17 East Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 East Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 East Clay Street has units with dishwashers.
