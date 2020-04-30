All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1626 Monument Ave. - 5

1626 Monument Avenue · (804) 355-5771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1626 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Museum District-Fan apartment Available # 5. Open floor plan with carpet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, kitchen w/stove & refrigerator, dishwasher, and stackable washer/dryer. Water and heat are included with the rent. Close to VCU campus. Tenants are responsible for the Gas for Cooking. CAT Friendly!!
Tenants are responsible for the Gas for Cooking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 have any available units?
1626 Monument Ave. - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 have?
Some of 1626 Monument Ave. - 5's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Monument Ave. - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 offer parking?
No, 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 have a pool?
No, 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 Monument Ave. - 5 has units with dishwashers.
