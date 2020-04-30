1626 Monument Ave. - 5

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher cats allowed air conditioning internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly internet access

Museum District-Fan apartment Available # 5. Open floor plan with carpet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, kitchen w/stove & refrigerator, dishwasher, and stackable washer/dryer. Water and heat are included with the rent. Close to VCU campus. Tenants are responsible for the Gas for Cooking. CAT Friendly!!

Museum District-Fan apartment Available # 5. Open floor plan with carpet 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, kitchen w/stove & refrigerator, dishwasher, and stackable washer/dryer. Water and heat are included with the rent. Close to VCU campus. CAT Friendly.



Tenants are responsible for the Gas for Cooking