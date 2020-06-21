1625 W. Grace St #B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated Spacious first floor of duplex offers a versatile 4 BR and 2 full baths. New flooring, new expresso kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Central air/heat pump, and full sized laundry. Washer/dryer/dishwasher/fridge. 1 Parking Space per Unit..August move-in

