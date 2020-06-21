All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

1625 W. Grace St #B

1625 West Grace Street · (804) 355-5771
Location

1625 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated Spacious first floor of duplex offers a versatile 4 BR and 2 full baths. New flooring, new expresso kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Central air/heat pump, and full sized laundry. Washer/dryer/dishwasher/fridge. 1 Parking Space per Unit..August move-in
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 W. Grace St #B have any available units?
1625 W. Grace St #B has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 W. Grace St #B have?
Some of 1625 W. Grace St #B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 W. Grace St #B currently offering any rent specials?
1625 W. Grace St #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 W. Grace St #B pet-friendly?
No, 1625 W. Grace St #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1625 W. Grace St #B offer parking?
Yes, 1625 W. Grace St #B does offer parking.
Does 1625 W. Grace St #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 W. Grace St #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 W. Grace St #B have a pool?
No, 1625 W. Grace St #B does not have a pool.
Does 1625 W. Grace St #B have accessible units?
No, 1625 W. Grace St #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 W. Grace St #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 W. Grace St #B has units with dishwashers.
