Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1618 Park Avenue

1618 Park Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Location

1618 Park Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1C · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1C Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1st floor condo with hardwood floors, eat in galley style kitchen, stainless steel appliances, cherry stained cabinets, private covered back porch, ceramic tile bathroom, stacked washer/dryer, and a deeded off street parking space. This property was recently remodeled and is within walking distance to VCU, restaurants, museums, and local parks. Please view posted tenant selection criteria at www.metrorealtyservicesofva.com or call 804-330-3075 for details.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1618-park-ave-richmond-va-23220-usa-unit-1c/9dbf03f3-ad6f-464e-bc7e-4d9b8348f685

(RLNE5913013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Park Avenue have any available units?
1618 Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1618 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1618 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 1618 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1618 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1618 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
