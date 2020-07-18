1618 Park Avenue

Amenities
1C Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1st floor condo with hardwood floors, eat in galley style kitchen, stainless steel appliances, cherry stained cabinets, private covered back porch, ceramic tile bathroom, stacked washer/dryer, and a deeded off street parking space. This property was recently remodeled and is within walking distance to VCU, restaurants, museums, and local parks. Please view posted tenant selection criteria at www.metrorealtyservicesofva.com or call 804-330-3075 for details.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1618-park-ave-richmond-va-23220-usa-unit-1c/9dbf03f3-ad6f-464e-bc7e-4d9b8348f685
(RLNE5913013)