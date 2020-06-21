All apartments in Richmond
1601 Albany Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1601 Albany Ave

1601 Albany Avenue · (804) 355-5771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 Albany Avenue, Richmond, VA 23224
Blackwell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, super cute ranch. Includes a small office, eat-in kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-ups, new carpet, heat pump/central air, fenced in yard. Located near the heart of the city in revitalized neighborhood (Manchester District). PET FRIENDLY
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Albany Ave have any available units?
1601 Albany Ave has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Albany Ave have?
Some of 1601 Albany Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Albany Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Albany Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Albany Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Albany Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Albany Ave offer parking?
No, 1601 Albany Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Albany Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Albany Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Albany Ave have a pool?
No, 1601 Albany Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Albany Ave have accessible units?
No, 1601 Albany Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Albany Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Albany Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
