1601 Albany Ave

Amenities
2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, super cute ranch. Includes a small office, eat-in kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-ups, new carpet, heat pump/central air, fenced in yard. Located near the heart of the city in revitalized neighborhood (Manchester District). PET FRIENDLY
2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, super cute ranch. Includes a small office, eat-in kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-ups, new carpet, heat pump/central air, fenced in yard. Located near the heart of the city in revitalized neighborhood (Manchester District). PET FRIENDLY