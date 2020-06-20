All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1120 W. Grace St. - 1

1120 West Grace Street · (804) 355-5771
Location

1120 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment with-in walking distance to VCU Campus. Features kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, living room, central a/c, water, internet & Direct T.V. included in rent. Coin laundry in the building., with SPECIAL $250 SECURITY DEPOSIT!
Apartments within walking distance of VCU Campus. Features 1 bedroom 1 bath, kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, living room, central air conditioning. Coin laundry in the building. Direct TV, internet and water included in the rent.
NO PETS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

