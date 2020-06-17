Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed parking internet access

Here is your chance to live at the most prestigious addresses in Richmond, VA that is located minutes from Downtown Richmond, Richmond International Airport, Mechanicsville, VCU and The Shops at White Oak Village’s shopping, restaurants and entertainment. 11 North at White Oak offers newly renovated modern two-bedroom apartment homes that include washer and dryers in each home, new appliances, new countertops and new cabinets along with windows in every room to provide you with natural light filled interiors.Imagine yourself relaxing beside one of our two Swimming Pools with Outdoor Grilling Stations, Playgrounds, Fitness Studio, Resident Community Center that can be rented for private events, Easy Access to Public Transportation & 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance. Give us a call today to schedule your personal tour!