Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

11 North at White Oak

11 N Laburnum Ave · (833) 277-3720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6893 · Avail. now

$984

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 1573 · Avail. now

$984

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 5994 · Avail. Jul 24

$984

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 11 North at White Oak.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
internet access
Here is your chance to live at the most prestigious addresses in Richmond, VA that is located minutes from Downtown Richmond, Richmond International Airport, Mechanicsville, VCU and The Shops at White Oak Village’s shopping, restaurants and entertainment. 11 North at White Oak offers newly renovated modern two-bedroom apartment homes that include washer and dryers in each home, new appliances, new countertops and new cabinets along with windows in every room to provide you with natural light filled interiors.Imagine yourself relaxing beside one of our two Swimming Pools with Outdoor Grilling Stations, Playgrounds, Fitness Studio, Resident Community Center that can be rented for private events, Easy Access to Public Transportation & 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance. Give us a call today to schedule your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $99 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for the first pet, additional $100 for the 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $25 for the first pet, additional $15 for the 2nd per month
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 North at White Oak have any available units?
11 North at White Oak has 20 units available starting at $984 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 North at White Oak have?
Some of 11 North at White Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 North at White Oak currently offering any rent specials?
11 North at White Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 North at White Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 North at White Oak is pet friendly.
Does 11 North at White Oak offer parking?
Yes, 11 North at White Oak offers parking.
Does 11 North at White Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 North at White Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 North at White Oak have a pool?
Yes, 11 North at White Oak has a pool.
Does 11 North at White Oak have accessible units?
No, 11 North at White Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 11 North at White Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 North at White Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
