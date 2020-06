Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym internet access tennis court

ARTISAN HILL APARTMENTS- ONE MONTH FREE**



Artisan Hill is a brand new property in the Fulton hill area right outside of church hill and Shockoe Bottom!



Artisan Hill is perfectly positioned just a few minutes from downtown. We are just up the hill from the Capital Bike Trail and Gillies Creek Park, as well as public river access. Powhatan Park sits just across the street and features a baseball field, as well as basketball and tennis courts! Our artist's studios provide an inspiring location for artists and are home to many who are locally and nationally renowned.



