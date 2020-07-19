2409 BUGLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Wow! Totally refreshed inside and out with new paint, new carpets, recessed lighting, new flagstone patio and walkway, and more! Spacious rooms, updates galore, beautiful views out of every window, including three big picture windows! Master bedroom has huge walk in closet and big bathroom! Rare Main Level Bedroom can also be used as a wonderful office! All set on a quiet double cul-de-sac in walking distance to elementary school. BONUS; LEAF REMOVAL AND GENERAL LAWN CARE AS WELL AS GUTTER CLEANING IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Enjoy all the benefits of a quiet wooded lot without the work of it!!! Wood Stove in Family Room is great for added heat too! Still in process of finishing touches and will be cleaned professionally.