Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2409 BUGLE LANE

2409 Bugle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Bugle Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Wow! Totally refreshed inside and out with new paint, new carpets, recessed lighting, new flagstone patio and walkway, and more! Spacious rooms, updates galore, beautiful views out of every window, including three big picture windows! Master bedroom has huge walk in closet and big bathroom! Rare Main Level Bedroom can also be used as a wonderful office! All set on a quiet double cul-de-sac in walking distance to elementary school. BONUS; LEAF REMOVAL AND GENERAL LAWN CARE AS WELL AS GUTTER CLEANING IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Enjoy all the benefits of a quiet wooded lot without the work of it!!! Wood Stove in Family Room is great for added heat too! Still in process of finishing touches and will be cleaned professionally.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 BUGLE LANE have any available units?
2409 BUGLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 BUGLE LANE have?
Some of 2409 BUGLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 BUGLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2409 BUGLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 BUGLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2409 BUGLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2409 BUGLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2409 BUGLE LANE offers parking.
Does 2409 BUGLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 BUGLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 BUGLE LANE have a pool?
No, 2409 BUGLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2409 BUGLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2409 BUGLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 BUGLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 BUGLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
