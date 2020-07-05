2401 Albot Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4f48ab0a4 ---- This Beautiful 3 Level End Unit Townhome is Available Now. Upgrades throughout with Wood Floors, Updated Kitchen Cabinets & Backsplash, Renovated Bathrooms, Spacious Patio Perfect for Entertaining or Relaxing, Newly Finished Basement, Newer Paint, Ample Parking! Close to Reston Walking Trails, Weihle Metro, Reston Town Center, and Dulles Airport. 1 Assigned Parking Space, w/ Plenty of Guest Spaces Available. Trash & Lawn Care included, Community Pool. Schedule a Showing! Disposal Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit