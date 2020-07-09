2343 GLADE BANK WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unique and contemporary styled end unit townehome. Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom 2 level home with patio that overlooks wooded area perfect for entertaining or relaxation. Screened porch. Great open light-filled floor plan with beamed cathedral ceiling in living & dining room. Cozy lounging pit in front of wood burning fireplace adds extra special touch. Two car garage. No smoking. Pets are case by case.