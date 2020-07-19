All apartments in Reston
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

2331 FREETOWN COURT

2331 Freetown Court · No Longer Available
Location

2331 Freetown Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Top level, private, warm and inviting, fresh paint, move-in condition, EZ commuter access, close to shopping and Reston's Amenities, extra storage, ample parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 FREETOWN COURT have any available units?
2331 FREETOWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 FREETOWN COURT have?
Some of 2331 FREETOWN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 FREETOWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2331 FREETOWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 FREETOWN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2331 FREETOWN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2331 FREETOWN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2331 FREETOWN COURT offers parking.
Does 2331 FREETOWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 FREETOWN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 FREETOWN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2331 FREETOWN COURT has a pool.
Does 2331 FREETOWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 2331 FREETOWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 FREETOWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 FREETOWN COURT has units with dishwashers.
