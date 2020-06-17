2236 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE

Amenities

Spacious ground floor 2 bedroom,2 bath ground level condo located in Reston. Granite c/tops.Great location! Minutes from Toll Road,Reston Town Center.Estimated less than 1.5 mile from Metro Silver Line. Fresh natural paint throughout the unit.Master bedroom has walk in closet with full bath. Stacked Washer/Dryer included in unit.$225 move in fee.Separate dining room, concrete patio.$55/adult application fee.All utilities/trash pick up included in rent. Ready to move in. Small pets ( up to 15 pounds) case by case. No smokers.