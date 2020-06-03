Rent Calculator
2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:04 AM
2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE
2234 Castle Rock Sq
·
No Longer Available
Location
2234 Castle Rock Sq, Reston, VA 20191
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**2 BEDROOM**2 FULL BATH**WALKOUT TO PATIO**CLOSE TO SILVER LINE METRO**DULLES TOLL ROAD**FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY**CLOSE TO RESTON TOWN CENTER**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDING RENT**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have any available units?
2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Reston, VA
.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Reston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have?
Some of 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Reston
.
Does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE offer parking?
No, 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have a pool?
No, 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
