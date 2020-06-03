All apartments in Reston
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:04 AM

2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE

2234 Castle Rock Sq · No Longer Available
Location

2234 Castle Rock Sq, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
**2 BEDROOM**2 FULL BATH**WALKOUT TO PATIO**CLOSE TO SILVER LINE METRO**DULLES TOLL ROAD**FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY**CLOSE TO RESTON TOWN CENTER**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDING RENT**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have any available units?
2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have?
Some of 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE offer parking?
No, 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have a pool?
No, 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2234-1B CASTLE ROCK SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
