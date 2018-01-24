All apartments in Reston
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE

2172 Cartwright Place · No Longer Available
Location

2172 Cartwright Place, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
AMAZING 3 FINISHED LEVELS TOWNHOME WITH 4 BD 2 .5 . ALL LEVELS ABOVE THE GROUND. BIG KITCHEN.HARDWOOD FLOOR ALL LEVELS .MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH ON SEPERATE LEVEL. NICE COMMUTING LOCATION. 2.5 MILES FROM WIEHLE -RESTON METRO STATION .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE have any available units?
2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE have?
Some of 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE offer parking?
No, 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE has a pool.
Does 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2172 CARTWRIGHT PLACE has units with dishwashers.

