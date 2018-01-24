2123 Salt Kettle Way

Amenities

AGENTS WELCOME! Quaint New England Style Neighborhood - Looks like Cape Cod! This Colonial offers huge rooms and a peaceful setting nestled in the heart of Reston close to Lake Thoreau. Shopping and dining without ever getting in your car! Terrific back-yard patio in a fenced, private setting. Lots of

storage and easy parking!

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Lease Terms



$3,100.00 security deposit