Amenities

parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Great opportunity to live directly on the WATER!* This charming town home boast year round unobstructed view of Lake Thoreau**Great location with easy access to shopping at South Lakes Village Center**close to Silver Line Metro**Enjoy pools, tennis, and all of the amenities that Reston offers**Two assigned parking spaces**This one will not last!! Lot 13 and 53 are assigned to this home-