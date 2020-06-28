All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:11 AM

2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE

2006 Chadds Ford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2006 Chadds Ford Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This townhouse is on Lake Thoreau in a beautiful secluded lake area that makes it hard to believe how close you are to Reston Town Center, Tysons Corner and Washington DC. The house has its own floating dock that can motor around the lake. Evenings can be spent sitting back on one of the spacious decks taking in the lake views and watching the herons gently fly by. There are multiple supermarkets and restaurants in the area that offer food delivery service. The house has been professionally cleaned. I can arrange private viewings and in accordance with CDC guidelines will use gloves, mask and appropriate social distancing during viewings. Please note, sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE have any available units?
2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE have?
Some of 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia