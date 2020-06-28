2006 CHADDS FORD DRIVE

Amenities

This townhouse is on Lake Thoreau in a beautiful secluded lake area that makes it hard to believe how close you are to Reston Town Center, Tysons Corner and Washington DC. The house has its own floating dock that can motor around the lake. Evenings can be spent sitting back on one of the spacious decks taking in the lake views and watching the herons gently fly by. There are multiple supermarkets and restaurants in the area that offer food delivery service. The house has been professionally cleaned. I can arrange private viewings and in accordance with CDC guidelines will use gloves, mask and appropriate social distancing during viewings. Please note, sorry, no pets.