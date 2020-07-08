All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 2005 HOMER TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2005 HOMER TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2005 HOMER TERRACE

2005 Homer Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2005 Homer Terrace, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large light filled split level home in Reston with five bedrooms and three full baths! Enjoy the eat in kitchen with newer appliances. Large rec room features a gorgeous fireplace. A commuters dream - the Wiehle-Reston Metro Station is only 1.3 miles away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 HOMER TERRACE have any available units?
2005 HOMER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 HOMER TERRACE have?
Some of 2005 HOMER TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 HOMER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2005 HOMER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 HOMER TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2005 HOMER TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2005 HOMER TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2005 HOMER TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2005 HOMER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 HOMER TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 HOMER TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2005 HOMER TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2005 HOMER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2005 HOMER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 HOMER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 HOMER TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia