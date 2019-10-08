Rent Calculator
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 48
1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE
1976 Logan Manor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Reston
Location
1976 Logan Manor Drive, Reston, VA 20190
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walk to Reston Town Center and Soon to be Metro! Fully remodeled 2 car garage townhome ready to move in. Hardwood floors on 3 levels Longer term lease preferred. Sorry, no smokers or pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Reston, VA
.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Reston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1976 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
