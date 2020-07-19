All apartments in Reston
1974 VILLARIDGE DRIVE
1974 VILLARIDGE DRIVE

1974 Villaridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1974 Villaridge Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Large 2 bed, 1 bath contemporary condo with front deck. Well maintained. Ideally located with new metro 15 mins walk & South Lakes Shopping Center 3 mins away. Lots of parking available. Cleaned and ready to rent! No pets and no smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

