1974 VILLARIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Large 2 bed, 1 bath contemporary condo with front deck. Well maintained. Ideally located with new metro 15 mins walk & South Lakes Shopping Center 3 mins away. Lots of parking available. Cleaned and ready to rent! No pets and no smokers please.