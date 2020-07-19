Large 2 bed, 1 bath contemporary condo with front deck. Well maintained. Ideally located with new metro 15 mins walk & South Lakes Shopping Center 3 mins away. Lots of parking available. Cleaned and ready to rent! No pets and no smokers please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1974 VILLARIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1974 VILLARIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1974 VILLARIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1974 VILLARIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1974 VILLARIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1974 VILLARIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.