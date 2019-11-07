1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. READY FOR MOVE-IN OCTOBER 1ST. 4 STORIES, 4 BEDROOMS, 4,5 BATHS, 2 CAR REAR LOAD GARAGE. RESTON ASSOCIATION AMENITIES.VISIT SALES CENTER TO OBTAIN FURTHER INFORMATION. 1971 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE RESTON, VA 20191.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
