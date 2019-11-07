All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE

1953 Roland Clarke Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1953 Roland Clarke Place, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. READY FOR MOVE-IN OCTOBER 1ST. 4 STORIES, 4 BEDROOMS, 4,5 BATHS, 2 CAR REAR LOAD GARAGE. RESTON ASSOCIATION AMENITIES.VISIT SALES CENTER TO OBTAIN FURTHER INFORMATION. 1971 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE RESTON, VA 20191.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE have any available units?
1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
Is 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE offers parking.
Does 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE have a pool?
No, 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1953 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia