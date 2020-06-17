All apartments in Reston
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE

1946 Crescent Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1946 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA, Two level townhouse with Dramatic 2 story living room plus attached garage! White kitchen cabinets, Corian counters, stainless appliances, gas fireplace & gas heat, palladium window, recently painted! Large master bedroom walk-in closet with double sink bathroom vanity & private balcony! Outdoor pool, fitness center, sauna! Pets accepted, no size restrictions; NO smoking. Only two blocks to Reston Town Center, Cooper's Hawk Winery, future RTC Metro and W & OD Trail! Prefer Two Year or More Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have any available units?
1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1946 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
