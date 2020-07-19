All apartments in Reston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1929 Sagewood Ln

1929 Sagewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Sagewood Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Cozy 2 BR 2 Bath End Unit TH in Beautiful Reston*Large kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar*SS Appliances*Open Kitchen to Dining Room overlooking the downstairs Living Room*Two Large Bedrooms*Master Bedroom features 2 large closets and a separate vanity area*Downstairs Living room w/ a fireplace & a walk out to the fenced in patio*Close to Reston Town Center & Silver Line Metro! Must See.

Interior Features
Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Fireplace Equipment, Closet - Master Bedroom Walk-in, Wall to Wall Carpeting, Wood Floors
Appliances: Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Oven / Range - Electric, Refrigerator, Washer
Attic: No
Basement: yes
Basement Area Finished: 218
Basement Entrance: Rear Entrance, Inside Access
Basement Type: Fully Finished, Outside Entrance
Cooling: Central Air Conditioning
Cooling Fuel: Electric
Dining Room Flooring: Hardwood
Dining Room Level: Main
Dining/Kitchen Description: Gourmet, Sep Dining Rm
Fireplaces: 1
First Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
First Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Handicap: None
Heating: Central, Forced Air
Heating Fuel: Electric
Hot Water: Electric
Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional
Kitchen Flooring: Hardwood
Kitchen Level: Main
Living Area: 1013
Living Room Fireplace Type: Wood Burning
Living Room Flooring: Ceramic Tile
Living Room Level: Lower 1
Lower Floor Baths: 1
Main Entrance: Foyer
Other Rooms: Bedroom-First,Dining Room,Living Room,Kitchen,Bedroom-Second
Room List: Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom-Second, Kitchen, Bedroom-First
Second Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
Second Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Upper Floor Baths: 1
Upper Floor Bedrooms: 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Sagewood Ln have any available units?
1929 Sagewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 Sagewood Ln have?
Some of 1929 Sagewood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Sagewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Sagewood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Sagewood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Sagewood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1929 Sagewood Ln offer parking?
No, 1929 Sagewood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Sagewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Sagewood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Sagewood Ln have a pool?
No, 1929 Sagewood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Sagewood Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 1929 Sagewood Ln has accessible units.
Does 1929 Sagewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1929 Sagewood Ln has units with dishwashers.
