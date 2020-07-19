1929 Sagewood Ln

Amenities

Cozy 2 BR 2 Bath End Unit TH in Beautiful Reston*Large kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar*SS Appliances*Open Kitchen to Dining Room overlooking the downstairs Living Room*Two Large Bedrooms*Master Bedroom features 2 large closets and a separate vanity area*Downstairs Living room w/ a fireplace & a walk out to the fenced in patio*Close to Reston Town Center & Silver Line Metro! Must See.



Interior Features

Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Fireplace Equipment, Closet - Master Bedroom Walk-in, Wall to Wall Carpeting, Wood Floors

Appliances: Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Oven / Range - Electric, Refrigerator, Washer

Attic: No

Basement: yes

Basement Area Finished: 218

Basement Entrance: Rear Entrance, Inside Access

Basement Type: Fully Finished, Outside Entrance

Cooling: Central Air Conditioning

Cooling Fuel: Electric

Dining Room Flooring: Hardwood

Dining Room Level: Main

Dining/Kitchen Description: Gourmet, Sep Dining Rm

Fireplaces: 1

First Bedroom Flooring: Carpet

First Bedroom Level: Upper 1

Handicap: None

Heating: Central, Forced Air

Heating Fuel: Electric

Hot Water: Electric

Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional

Kitchen Flooring: Hardwood

Kitchen Level: Main

Living Area: 1013

Living Room Fireplace Type: Wood Burning

Living Room Flooring: Ceramic Tile

Living Room Level: Lower 1

Lower Floor Baths: 1

Main Entrance: Foyer

Other Rooms: Bedroom-First,Dining Room,Living Room,Kitchen,Bedroom-Second

Room List: Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom-Second, Kitchen, Bedroom-First

Second Bedroom Flooring: Carpet

Second Bedroom Level: Upper 1

Upper Floor Baths: 1

Upper Floor Bedrooms: 2