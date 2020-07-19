1929 Sagewood Ln

Amenities
Cozy 2 BR 2 Bath End Unit TH in Beautiful Reston*Large kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar*SS Appliances*Open Kitchen to Dining Room overlooking the downstairs Living Room*Two Large Bedrooms*Master Bedroom features 2 large closets and a separate vanity area*Downstairs Living room w/ a fireplace & a walk out to the fenced in patio*Close to Reston Town Center & Silver Line Metro! Must See.
Interior Features
Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Fireplace Equipment, Closet - Master Bedroom Walk-in, Wall to Wall Carpeting, Wood Floors
Appliances: Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Oven / Range - Electric, Refrigerator, Washer
Attic: No
Basement: yes
Basement Area Finished: 218
Basement Entrance: Rear Entrance, Inside Access
Basement Type: Fully Finished, Outside Entrance
Cooling: Central Air Conditioning
Cooling Fuel: Electric
Dining Room Flooring: Hardwood
Dining Room Level: Main
Dining/Kitchen Description: Gourmet, Sep Dining Rm
Fireplaces: 1
First Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
First Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Handicap: None
Heating: Central, Forced Air
Heating Fuel: Electric
Hot Water: Electric
Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional
Kitchen Flooring: Hardwood
Kitchen Level: Main
Living Area: 1013
Living Room Fireplace Type: Wood Burning
Living Room Flooring: Ceramic Tile
Living Room Level: Lower 1
Lower Floor Baths: 1
Main Entrance: Foyer
Other Rooms: Bedroom-First,Dining Room,Living Room,Kitchen,Bedroom-Second
Room List: Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom-Second, Kitchen, Bedroom-First
Second Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
Second Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Upper Floor Baths: 1
Upper Floor Bedrooms: 2