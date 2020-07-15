Spic and span one bedroom unit with gleaming laminated hardwood floors, nice patio off dining room, huge walk-in closet with special shelving and kitchen with good counter space and space for bar stools in dining room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
What amenities does 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.