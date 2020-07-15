All apartments in Reston
1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE
1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE

1914 Villaridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1914 Villaridge Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spic and span one bedroom unit with gleaming laminated hardwood floors, nice patio off dining room, huge walk-in closet with special shelving and kitchen with good counter space and space for bar stools in dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 VILLARIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
