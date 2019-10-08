1901 BELMONT RIDGE COURT

Amenities

CONVENIENCE & CONDITION! UPDATED 3 Bedroom (2 upstairs + 1 lower level)/2 Full Baths (1 upper+1 lower level), 3 Level Home with ~1378 sq feet. 1 mile to Wiehle-Reston Silver Line Metro Train. Close to Reston Town Center. Newer Flooring, Paint, Lighting. EAT-IN Kitchen Spacious Living/Dining Room, Master Bedroom w. 2 Closets and Vanithy Area. Fenced Rear Yard w. Wood Patio. Walk to Shops/Restaurants! Max 2 incomes to qualify. No Pets, No Smoking. No Vouchers. 1 Assigned Parking+Ample Guest/2nd Car Parking.